Walleye Capital LLC Invests $49,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. $KOD

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 729.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

