Walleye Capital LLC Invests $74,000 in Freightcar America, Inc. $RAIL

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freightcar America by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 114,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freightcar America by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 88,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Freightcar America by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Freightcar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freightcar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $68,565.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,300.34. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freightcar America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $8.36 on Friday. Freightcar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.95.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

