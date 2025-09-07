Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. $BLDE

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 9.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 256,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 46,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $231,774.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,340,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,774.30. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 47,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $237,095.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,148,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,239.96. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. Blade Air Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

