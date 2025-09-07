Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

