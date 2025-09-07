WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Apple stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

