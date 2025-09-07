Westamerica Bancorporation $WABC Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,325 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.69% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

