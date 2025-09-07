Yum China $YUMC Stake Boosted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 4,967.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

