13,059 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,907,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AvePoint by 112.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 889,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvePoint by 4,694.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 840,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 823,423 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVPT opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVPT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $541,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,155,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,703.21. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,400 in the last three months. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

