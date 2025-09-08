23,170 Shares in Fastly, Inc. $FSLY Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Fastly alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Trading Up 1.7%

FSLY opened at $7.43 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The firm had revenue of $148.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $886,875.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,287,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,657.75. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $105,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 673,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,677.60. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,833. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.