AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Head to Head Review

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AdaptHealth and GN Store Nord, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 GN Store Nord 1 3 0 0 1.75

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than GN Store Nord.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

82.7% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AdaptHealth has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and GN Store Nord”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $3.26 billion 0.39 $90.42 million $0.54 17.61 GN Store Nord $2.61 billion N/A $143.26 million $2.63 20.59

GN Store Nord has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth. AdaptHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and GN Store Nord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth 2.49% 5.01% 1.77% GN Store Nord 5.19% 8.49% 2.99%

Summary

GN Store Nord beats AdaptHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It also offers wheelchairs, hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP masks and related supplies, wound care supplies, diabetes management supplies, wheelchair cushion accessories, orthopedic bracing, breast pumps and supplies, walkers, commodes and canes, and nutritional and incontinence supplies. The company services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

