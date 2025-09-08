Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 103.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 98,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $2,567,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $2,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.4%

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $939.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

