Apple Inc. $AAPL is MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s 2nd Largest Position

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 81,252 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $383,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $239.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.40. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

