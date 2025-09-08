Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,091,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $242,491,000 after acquiring an additional 110,777 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $28,859,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 466,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,536,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.05.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $239.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

