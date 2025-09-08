Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $239.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

