ArcelorMittal $MT Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,123 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of ArcelorMittal worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 143,333.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.