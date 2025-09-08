Axiom Investors LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,700 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $60,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Allianz SE lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.3%

Trip.com Group stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.