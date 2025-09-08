Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,279 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAKFree Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $926.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

