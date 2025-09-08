Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,383 Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.4098 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

