Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in APi Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in APi Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in APi Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 211,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NYSE:APG opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $171,345.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

