Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,871 shares of company stock valued at $439,493,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $299.07 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

