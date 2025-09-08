Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191,032 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 339,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,461,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,873,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $58.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

