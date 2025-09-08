Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,476 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.68 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

