Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

