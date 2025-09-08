Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Braze and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.85.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. Braze has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 8,918 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $231,332.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 205,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,449.64. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 13,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $338,491.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 236,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,964.20. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,354 shares of company stock worth $1,914,998 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,644,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $50,000,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $35,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

