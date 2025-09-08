Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 947.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

