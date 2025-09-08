Caleres, Inc. $CAL Position Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caleres by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 1,201.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Caleres by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.07. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $658.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.93 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

