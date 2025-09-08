CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 243.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 19.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $59.86 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

