Comerica Bank Grows Position in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 435.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,032 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 985,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 914.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.6%

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.