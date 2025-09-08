Comerica Bank Has $657,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 314,986 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 290.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 180,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 134,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 135,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of URA stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
