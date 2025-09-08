Comerica Bank Sells 1,508 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 94.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 28.7% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 163.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.50.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

