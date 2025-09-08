Comerica Bank Sells 348 Shares of First Bancorp $FBNC

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1,412.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 53.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $55.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

