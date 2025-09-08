Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $546,000 Stake in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 14,635.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,697,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,328 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth about $8,673,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,996,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,354,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,230,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Applied Digital stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Applied Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 6.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 297,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,281.62. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,468. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,675. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

