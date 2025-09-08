Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,474,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,043,000 after buying an additional 411,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Harmonic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,081,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 292,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 9,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,443,000 after buying an additional 4,667,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Harmonic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 147,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Harmonic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,137,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.01. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

