Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,088 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,226 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $299.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.04 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $527,713.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,070,522.56. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,871 shares of company stock valued at $439,493,026. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.