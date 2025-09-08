Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $577,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $409,271.36. Following the sale, the director owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,373.12. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $413,127.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,414.50. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.