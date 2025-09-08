Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $167,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,770.64. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $60,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,546.88. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,653 shares of company stock worth $478,334. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

