Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Opera Limited Sponsored ADR $OPRA

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,403 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 1,172.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Opera by 4,112.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $17.82 on Monday. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.53%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

