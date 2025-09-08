Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 593.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,366.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 234,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $11,614,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $2,571,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

