Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.62 Million in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 853.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:PHIN opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

