Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 146.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 50,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $51,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

