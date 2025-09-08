Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5,743.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after buying an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $770.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

