Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 98,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 132,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at $59,248,435.80. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

