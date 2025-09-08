Davis Selected Advisers Sells 287,628 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,519,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 287,628 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $669,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

