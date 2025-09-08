Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Stock Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delek US were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Delek US alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 907.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Delek US’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delek US

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.