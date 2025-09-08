Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $30,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

