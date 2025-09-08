DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 415,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.69% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $25,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

