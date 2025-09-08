Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,114,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,595,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $420,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

View Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.