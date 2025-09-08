DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $28,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 434,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,662 shares of company stock worth $35,460,274. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

