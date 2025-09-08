Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,740 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,983,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,826,000 after buying an additional 292,655 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,640,000 after buying an additional 862,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,895,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. William Blair raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

