ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

ESL Trust Services LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.05.

Apple Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AAPL opened at $239.69 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

